‘Christmas On The Creek’ Held In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- In downtown Springdale, families making it a night long celebration at this years 'Christmas on the Creek,' on Saturday (Nov. 24)

Springdale's mayor hosted the lighting of the largest Christmas tree display in northwest Arkansas.

Victorian carolers set the tone as shopper made their way through a handmade winter market.

Downtown Springdale Alliance Public Programming Manager Jennifer Joyner said, "Right now I'm standing in our handmade winter market where you can some local good and get some gifts bought and of course we also are right in the middle of Small Business Saturday and we have our lovely shops and restaurants downtown as well so you can really make a day of it."

Down the street at the Shiloh Museum of History, Santa showed up to take photos inside of a cabin along with a cozy fire.