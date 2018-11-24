× Dallas Woman Dies After Botched Nose Job Surgery In Mexico

TEXAS (KFSM) — A Dallas realtor who ended up in a coma and on life support after a botched nose job in Mexico, died Saturday (Nov. 24) morning, according to her sister’s Facebook post.

“My heart aches, and I truly don’t know how or if I’ll ever overcome this pain,” wrote Angie Avila of her sister, Laura.

In October, the real estate agent, Laura Avila, 36, went to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to get a nose job because it was cheaper there than having the plastic surgery done in the U.S.

While at the Rino Clinic a problem happened involving the anesthesia. Within a few minutes of the procedure Avila went into cardiac arrest. She was placed into a medically induced coma and transferred to a hospital, according to the family.

It took more than a week before her family could return her to Texas and place her into hospice care, according to a statement from the family.

Avila was in Mexico with her fiancé, Enrique Cruz, who said he waited eight hours at the clinic before learning there was a problem, according to CBS.