Man Shoots Woman To Death At Ocala, Florida Walmart

OCALA, Fla. (CBS) — Police say a man fatally shot a woman during an apparent domestic argument that started in the garden center of a north Florida Walmart store.

The Ocala Police Department Facebook page said the woman went inside the store after the shooting on Saturday (Nov. 24) afternoon, screaming for help.

Personnel at the store called police and attempted to intervene but the woman died. The man fled and officers are searching for him.

2 of 2: The suspect has been identified and we will be posting his photo as soon as possible. The female victim has been pronounced deceased and we are working to make contact with next of kin. There are no additional victims. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

The name of the woman hasn’t been released, pending notification of her family.

The incident occurred at the Walmart at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

No further details were immediately available.