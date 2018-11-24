× Murder Suspect Arrested

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a murder investigation in Bentonville.

18-year-old Walter James Bryan of Rogers was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder, aggravated robbery, intimidating a witness and tampering with physical evidence.

Bentonville police say they were called to the Super 8 Motel on Walton Boulevard Tuesday afternoon after the body of 22-year-old Tyler Garska was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. During the investigation, police determined that the shooting resulted from from an earlier robbery, with Bryan named as the third person.

Bryan was arrested in Fayetteville for the warrant and transported to Benton County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.

According to the press release, Bryan had a stolen firearm at the time of his arrest.