Springdale Starts The Holidays With ‘Christmas Parade Of The Ozarks’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Families in Springdale kicked off the holiday season Saturday (Nov. 24) evening by showing up at the Parade of the Ozarks.

It's a yearly tradition for the parade to make its route during the last weekend of November.

This year the parades them is 'March of the Toys' with many floats designed around the theme.

Those who came out tonight say it's the perfect way to begin the holiday month of December.

Natural State Sandwiches Owner Tino Belasco said, "I think it brings the community together. I mean these events are important because it creates community, it brings neighbors together that normally wouldn't talk [to each other], and it gives us something to do. I mean unless you're into the outdoors and extreme weather, this is where you're at."

The next holiday Christmas parades are coming soon.

Bentonville will hold their parade on December 8th at 11 a.m., and Fort Smith's Christmas parade will make its way down Garrison Avenue at 3 p.m. on December 8th, as well.