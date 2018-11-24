Trio Accused Of Kidnapping, Robbery & Aggravated Assault Of A Lincoln Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Three people are in custody for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated assault of a man on Thanksgiving (Nov. 22) night in Prairie Grove, according to a police report.

On-duty police officer T. Franks was parked at Highway 62 and Bob Kidd Lake Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. observing traffic. "I saw a white GMC pickup slam on the brakes and skid across the highway," said Franks.

The truck stopped and a man, later identified as Nathan Prater, 35, from Lincoln, ran toward the officer yelling, "she has a gun ... help."

Franks told the man to hide behind the patrol car. Franks took out his weapon, approached the woman, later identified as Beckey Ralston, 35, from Lincoln, and told her to put out her hands and get out of the truck -- which she did. Franks placed her in handcuffs and read her Miranda Rights.

A loaded gun was found by the officer in the truck between the passenger seat and the center console, according to the report.

Prater told Franks that he was outside of Beckey's mobile home in Lincoln when two men approached -- one holding a sawed off shotgun and the other with a black pistol. They were later identified as Jeffrey Golden, 53, and Jonathan Ralston, 38, both from Prairie Grove, respectively, according to Franks' incident report.

Prater also accused Jonathan of hitting and choking him and that Golden held a knife to him. The men handed Beckey a gun and she ordered him into the truck, according to the report.

Beckey ordered Prater to drive to Jonathan's shop, followed by the two men in another truck, but while driving Prater said he saw the police car. He slammed on the brakes, jumped out of the truck and asked the officer for help -- a second vehicle that was following left the scene.

Beckey admitted to police that she had Prater drive to Jonathan's shop, but did not explain why, according to the report.

A Farmington police officer transported Beckey to the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

Jonathan Raltson and Jeffrey Golden were arrested later and taken to WCDC. All three are jailed on Kidnapping, Robbery and Aggravated Assault. Jonathan has an additional Failure to Appear Charge. All bonds are $50,000, except Jonathan's -- his is $51,365.