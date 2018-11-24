× WATCH: Foggy Start, Warm Day Ahead

It’s a foggy start to the morning, but we clear up by mid-morning and will expect plenty of sunshine today. We’re warmer than normal today, but that changes for tomorrow as a strong cold front moves through. A few scattered showers are possible, but the main weather changes will be cold temperatures and gusty winds.

There's low visibility this morning across the River Valley, but this will lift by the mid-morning.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the 60s and reach near 70 degrees.

A strong cold front moves in early tomorrow morning. There will be a few scattered showers with temperatures quickly dropping.

-Sabrina