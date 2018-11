Sunday is the biggest travel day of the year as Americans head home after the Thanksgiving holiday. A strong winter storm is developing across the Central Plains. It could dump over a foot of snow from Kansas City to Chicago.

In Arkansas, there could be a little light drizzle with gusty northwest winds. A flurry or two will be possible in Northwest Arkansas late Sunday afternoon and evening.

-Matt