Entergy Reports More Than 3,000 Power Outages In Arkansas Due To High Winds

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — According to Entergy, high winds have resulted in over 3,000 power outages in the state of Arkansas.

Entergy officials said their crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible and estimate all service will be restored by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.