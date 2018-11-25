Fort Smith Church Celebrates 125 Year Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith is celebrating a milestone anniversary Sunday (Nov. 25).

The church opened its doors this weekend for community members to come and celebrate their 125th year in Fort Smith.

The celebration got underway Saturday (Nov. 24) night with a black-tie gala and on Sunday (Nov. 25) an anniversary service was held.

The event featured several nationally renowned speakers such as Pastor Denny Davis - who said he came to this weekend's anniversary to recognize the important work the St. James Church does in the Fort Smith community.

"I am absolutely impressed with the great work the St. James Church is doing right here in the great city of Fort Smith. I had the chance to get here yesterday [Saturday] and look around the city and I'm truly impressed with the city and I'm blessed of God to be here," said Pastor Davis.

The St. James Missionary Baptist Church also has a free food pantry for families in need. The church is located on the 4900 block of High Street.