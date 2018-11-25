× KY: Missing Woman And Her Two Children May Be Headed To Arkansas

HENDERSON, Ky. (KFSM) — A multi-state search by law enforcement is underway for a Kentucky woman and two children who may have been taken from their home, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is being treated as a kidnapping.

Early Sunday (Nov. 25) sheriff’s deputies in Henderson, Kentucky, responded to a disturbance call. Witnesses told authorities that it appeared the woman and children were forced to get into a newer model, silver or gray car with Arkansas license plates.

The woman is 23-year-old Lillyanna K. Caraway, also known as Lillyanna K. Morris, and daughters Aundraya Caraway, 3, and 3-month-old daughter Amaziah Caraway, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the possible suspect is Dominique Williams and that he may be traveling with another man.

Around 7 a.m. in Missouri was the last known location the woman may have been, according to the lead investigator.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.