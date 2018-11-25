× WATCH: Brisk And Windy Today

A strong cold front moves through the area this morning bringing major weather changes for us. The biggest concern is cold temperatures and strong winds, causing a brisk wind chill. A small chance of light showers and snow flurries are possible in Northwest Arkansas.

Hour-by-Hour Northwest Arkansas: Our high temperatures will be in the morning, as we dip into the 30s for dinnertime.

Hour-by-Hour River Valley: It'll be a warm start to the morning, but we quickly drop in temperatures by the evening.

The cold front will move through this morning, but the biggest impact to us will be after the cold front has completely moved through.

Scattered showers and a few flurries are possible this afternoon behind the cold front.

-Sabrina