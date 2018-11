× Wind Advisories In Effect Today

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Benton county until 6PM and for Johnson, Logan, and Scott counties until 9PM. Consistent wind speeds will be 15 to 20 MPH but it can gust 40 to 45 MPH. Areas outside of the advisories will still have strong winds.

The winds will increase as the cold front moves through this morning. Here’s a look at the consistent wind speeds behind the cold front that will reach us.

-Sabrina