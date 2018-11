Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A major cold front raced through Arkansas and Oklahoma, slashing temperatures by 25 to 40 degrees. Wind speeds topped 40 MPH with gusts near 50 MPH.

The winds will die down after midnight.

Projected Speeds (dependent on location):

-9PM: 15MPH

-Midnight: 12MPH

-3AM: 9MPH

-6AM: 7MPH

Temperatures have dropped quickly over the weekend.

-Matt