XNA Flight Cancellations For Sunday

BENTONVILLE, Ark.  (KFSM) — If you’re traveling Sunday (Nov. 25), or are expecting guests who may be flying in … be prepared for possible changes due to severe weather in the Midwest.

As of 3:30 p.m. XNA has three arrival changes:

CANCELLED:  United Airlines, flight 3953, from Chicago was due to arrive at 5:35 p.m. and flight 4730  from Chicago was due to arrive at 9:34 p.m.

DIVERTED:  Delta Air Lines, flight 5080, from Atlanta has been diverted.  Its expected arrival is 4:25 p.m.

Three  XNA afternoon/evening departures have been impacted:

CANCELLED:  United Airlines, flights  4680 and 3768  to Chicago.  American Airlines flight 5229, was set to depart at 6:57 p.m.

WILL UPDATE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.

 