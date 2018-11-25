× XNA Flight Cancellations For Sunday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — If you’re traveling Sunday (Nov. 25), or are expecting guests who may be flying in … be prepared for possible changes due to severe weather in the Midwest.

As of 3:30 p.m. XNA has three arrival changes:

CANCELLED: United Airlines, flight 3953, from Chicago was due to arrive at 5:35 p.m. and flight 4730 from Chicago was due to arrive at 9:34 p.m.

DIVERTED: Delta Air Lines, flight 5080, from Atlanta has been diverted. Its expected arrival is 4:25 p.m.

Three XNA afternoon/evening departures have been impacted:

CANCELLED: United Airlines, flights 4680 and 3768 to Chicago. American Airlines flight 5229, was set to depart at 6:57 p.m.

WILL UPDATE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.