Bank Of America ATM Draws Crowd After It Starts Giving $100 Bills Instead Of $20 Bills

HOUSTON, Texas (WGHP) — One ATM in Harris County became pretty popular after customers realized the machine was mixing up bills

Witnesses told KTRK that the Bank of America ATM was giving out $100 bills instead of $20s.

KTRK reports cars started lining up at the bank off Farm to Market Road 1960 and Interstate 45.

When deputies showed up, however, customers decided they didn’t need to withdraw cash after all.

Deputies learned about the error after someone informed officials of the problem.