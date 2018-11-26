Body Cam Video Released In Dog Attack At Oklahoma Elementary School That Left Several Children Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Body cam video released by Oklahoma City police shows the aftermath of a dog attack that left several children injured at an elementary school last week.

On November 19, police responded to Millard Fillmore Elementary School just before 1 p.m. after teachers and staff frantically made multiple 911 calls about a dog that had attacked about a dozen children on the school's playground.

There were 28 third and fourth-grade students on the playground, along with three teachers.

"We have transported 12 at this point, five of those by ambulance, by EMSA. Seven went by private vehicle with their parents," Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said that day. "The dog did get inside the school. One of those teachers was able to tackle the dog and keep it from going after any of the other students."