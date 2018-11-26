× Explosive Found On Vehicle Near School In Inglewood Safely Detonated By Bomb Squad

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — A bomb squad detonated an explosive Monday morning that had been attached to the trunk of a car that was left near a school in Inglewood.

Police were flagged down about 9:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who noticed a package and several dangling wires attached to a 2004 Nissan parked in the 700 block of West Beach Avenue, Inglewood Police Department Lt. Cochran told our Los Angeles affiliate KTLA 5.

A bomb dog sent to the scene alerted on the package, signaling to authorities that it was a live explosive, Cochran said.

About 75 to 100 residents had to evacuate the densely populated area while a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to the scene.

The bomb squad confirmed the package contained a live explosive and then safely detonated the device.

Investigators said the vehicle was not stolen and they were trying to track down its owner.

It was unclear how long the car had been at the location.

“It was parked in front of a school, so we’re glad we got it out of the way,” Cochran said. The car was being towed from the location, near Highland Elementary School, for further investigation.

A resident who was evacuated due to the investigation said he was surprised when he heard about the suspicious device.

“All over the world you can hear stuff going on but you don’t expect it to happen in your neighborhood or on your block, but it does,” Paul Ahmad said.