Former Arkansas Bus Driver Accused Of Sexual Contact With 15-Year-Old Girl On His Route

SEARCY, Ark. (KTHV) – A former bus driver for Searcy School District admitted to touching a 15-year-old student inappropriately, pressing himself against her from behind and sending her nude photographs in October of 2017, our Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV reports.

Zachary David Cox, 39, has arrest warrants for sexual assault in the second degree and sexual indecency with a child, according to an affidavit.

The female made allegations that resulted in an interview with Cox.

Cox told an investigator at the White County Child Safety Center in August that he touched a girl on his bus route inappropriately and pressed himself up against her from behind while he was aroused in an attempt to arouse her.

He also admitted to sending nude photographs to the girl via text message.

The arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8.

The case is still under investigation.