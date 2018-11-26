Greenwood School District Announces Snow Day Program That Ends Make Up Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- The Greenwood School District has announced the start of a new program that would eliminate the need to make up days because of bad weather.

It's called 'Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI)' days.

Students work will be either pre-recorded lessons by the teacher that kids can watch, or packets of work they can do from home. Once the lessons are turned in the student will be counted in for the day.

"I think one of the biggest things about AMI days is that we are faced with the decision to have or not have school, and sometimes we don't want to miss school, and it's hard for us to call off days. This way we know that if there is any possible danger with inclement weather that we can call off school and still really have school through the digital method, and allow kids to go home, play in the snow, enjoy their day but still get educated at the same time," Superintendent of the Greenwood School District Suzy Wilson told 5NEWS.

The school district has been approved for five AMI days by the Arkansas Department of Education