× Rogers Man Arrested For Allegedly Punching Pregnant Woman In Stomach, Choking Her

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man was arrested Saturday (Nov. 24) after he allegedly punched his pregnant wife in the stomach, and choked her, authorities say.

According to an arrest report, Rogers officers were dispatched to a home on Olrich Street in Rogers for a 911 hang-up call. Dispatch said there was a female on the line when they attempted to call the number back, but the woman would not say anything.

Deputies say they approached a man in the yard of the home that informed officers his brother and brother’s wife were inside. After coming in contact with the couple inside, officers spoke with the woman, who appeared to be in tears, who said her husband, Ramon Pineda-Sanchez, had hit her “all over.”

Officers observed bruises on the woman’s back and right arm. She then told officers she was four months pregnant and that Ramon was hitting her repeatedly in the stomach until she couldn’t take it anymore. An ambulance was then dispatched to take the woman to the hospital. No visible marks on the woman’s abdomen were apparent to officers, according to an arrest report.

When Ramon was interviewed about what happened, he stated his wife was mad at him for drinking the night before and was mad at him again for drinking that day. He told officers he grabbed his wife’s hands to calm her down when she tried to call her father. When asked how she got the bruises on her body Ramon said his wife bruises easily and wasn’t sure. Ramon informed officers that he knew his was wife was four months pregnant.

Ramon was then placed under arrest for domestic battery and transported o the Benton County Jail.

When officers checked on the woman at the hospital, she stated that Ramon also attempted to strangle her by holding her against the wall with both hands around her neck and that he took a phone away from her when she tried to call the police.

The woman told officers she did not have any family of her own in the area and was transported to a local women’s shelter.

Ramon is being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, and interfering with emergency communication on a $5,000 bond.