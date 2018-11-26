Slow Warm Up This Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light northerly winds are still in play over Arkansas, helping to keep temperatures cool. Eventually a wind shift will take place on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back into the 50s and 60s by week's end.

TUESDAY'S HIGHS

High pressure is dominating the region the next few days, which will help keep our skies mostly sunny through Wednesday. A few more clouds will build back in Thursday.

Southerly winds will also increase by Wednesday, helping to pump warmer and and moisture to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Rain chances return Friday and Saturday morning. There may even be an isolated storm, but most severe weather chances will stay south and east of our region.

-Matt