× Woman Sought In Theft Of Package From Rogers Residence

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers Police are looking for a woman suspected in the theft of a package from the porch of a Rogers home.

According to police, the woman was seen on a surveillance camera at a home in the 3700 block of West Easy Street in Rogers about 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 27. The woman is suspected of taking a package from the residence at that time.

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman to contact Officer Fondren at the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141. Anyone with information can also contact the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those who contact Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.