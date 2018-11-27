🎅 CBS Holiday Special: ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Airs Tonight On CBS!

Don’t miss the classic holiday film, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Tuesday (Nov. 27) at 7 p.m. on KFSM CBS.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this story is based on the favorite song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which premiered on television on December 6, 1964, is now a holiday season must-watch for many families.

TUESDAY, NOV. 27:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

7 p.m.

The reindeer with the incandescent nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a severe storm on Christmas Eve. Based on the song by Johnny Marks.

Click here for the Channel 5 on-air program schedule with more Christmas classics set to air through December.