Baby Boom! Several Mercy Nurses Pregnant At Same Time

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- There might be something in the water at the Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, several nurses in the emergency department are expecting.

The hospital says eight ER nurses are pregnant, and three of them have recently had babies over the past couple of months.

One nurse told 5NEWS working while pregnant has been a breeze at Mercy.

"We have a lot of supportive co-workers that aren't expecting. We have a lot of gentleman in our department who try to take care of us as well, our non-pregnant ladies. They're all really supportive, our bosses are really supportive. Any time we have problems they're always willing to help and do whatever we need to have healthy pregnancies and happy babies," Anndee Bradt said.

The baby boom among hospital staffs seems to be a nationwide trend. Recently in North Carolina, six nurses in an oncology clinic became pregnant at the same time, and 16 nurses that work in the I-C-U at an Arizona hospital experienced pregnancies at the same time.