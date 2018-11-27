Construction Continues With Steel Placed At United States Marshals Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The first piece of steel was put into place this morning for the much anticipated United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.

"Today is a great day for the Marshals Museum," said Patrick Weeks, CEO. "Our first piece of steel stood up, so that means we are finally going vertical."

Placing the steel in the ground at the new museum is a step closer to the completion of the $50 million project.

"This is one of the best days I've had because this museum means so much to this town, to this community and to the nation," Weeks said. "Honoring the hard work and dedication of the United States Marshals service and what they have done for our country for 230 years."

Construction on the project began in July, but the 53,000 square-foot building has been a dream for those involved for a long time.

"2007 this museum was awarded to Fort Smith to be the home, and this community brought it home, and now we are going vertical. It's a big deal," Weeks said.

The museum will house the history of the U.S. Marshals, a learning center, conference rooms, a full-service restaurant and retail space. Steven Davis lives in Fort Smith and believes the museum will add to the strong history that's already in town.

"Me personally, I grew up around here, so [I knew] the rich history with Judge Parker and everything else. The Marshals Museum, I think is just going to bring more historical value to Fort Smith, Arkansas," he said.

The museum is expected to be complete by next fall.