Early Voting Starts Today In Several Area Runoff Elections

Today (Nov. 27) marks the start of early voting in Arkansas, and several candidates are taking part in runoff elections throughout the area.

Early voting is available at the local county clerk’s offices during normal office hours weekdays through Monday (Dec. 3). Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when polls open at 7:30 a.m.

Here is a list of local runoff elections:

Benton County:

CITY OF BENTONVILLE

Mayor

Stephanie Orman

Jim Webb

CITY OF BELLA VISTA

Ward 2 Position 2

Christian Henning

Larry Wilms

Ward 3 Position 2

Steven Bourke

Jack Kelly

CITY OF CAVE SPRINGS

Mayor

Travis Lee

Randall Noblett

Ward 3 Position 1

Mike Middlecamp

Mac Olinger

CITY OF LOWELL

City Clerk/Treasurer

Martha Brown

Liz Estes



Washington County:

CITY OF ELKINS

City Council Member Ward 1 Position 2

Matt Francis

Alissa Noel

CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE

City Council Member Ward 1 Position 1

Sonia Gutierrez

Olivia Trimble

City Council Member Ward 4 Position 4

John S. La Tour

Teresa Ann Turk

CITY OF GOSHEN

Mayor

Cathy Oliver

Zeb Rone



Crawford County:

CITY OF ALMA

Mayor

Jerry Austin Martin

Ed Thicksten



Johnson County:

Justice of the Peace, Position 4, JP4

Les Brown

H.M. Mickey Smith

City of Clarksville

Mayor

Tom Cogan

David J. Rieder Jr.

Ward 3 Position 2

Rob Risinger

L. Freeman Wish



Franklin County:

CITY OF OZARK

Mayor

Roxie Hall

Tommy (TR) McNutt