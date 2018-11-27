Early Voting Starts Today In Several Area Runoff Elections
Today (Nov. 27) marks the start of early voting in Arkansas, and several candidates are taking part in runoff elections throughout the area.
Early voting is available at the local county clerk’s offices during normal office hours weekdays through Monday (Dec. 3). Early voting closes at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The runoff election will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when polls open at 7:30 a.m.
Here is a list of local runoff elections:
Benton County:
CITY OF BENTONVILLE
Mayor
Stephanie Orman
Jim Webb
CITY OF BELLA VISTA
Ward 2 Position 2
Christian Henning
Larry Wilms
Ward 3 Position 2
Steven Bourke
Jack Kelly
CITY OF CAVE SPRINGS
Mayor
Travis Lee
Randall Noblett
Ward 3 Position 1
Mike Middlecamp
Mac Olinger
CITY OF LOWELL
City Clerk/Treasurer
Martha Brown
Liz Estes
Washington County:
CITY OF ELKINS
City Council Member Ward 1 Position 2
Matt Francis
Alissa Noel
CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE
City Council Member Ward 1 Position 1
Sonia Gutierrez
Olivia Trimble
City Council Member Ward 4 Position 4
John S. La Tour
Teresa Ann Turk
CITY OF GOSHEN
Mayor
Cathy Oliver
Zeb Rone
Crawford County:
CITY OF ALMA
Mayor
Jerry Austin Martin
Ed Thicksten
Johnson County:
Justice of the Peace, Position 4, JP4
Les Brown
H.M. Mickey Smith
City of Clarksville
Mayor
Tom Cogan
David J. Rieder Jr.
Ward 3 Position 2
Rob Risinger
L. Freeman Wish
Franklin County:
CITY OF OZARK
Mayor
Roxie Hall
Tommy (TR) McNutt