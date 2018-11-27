× Hogs Hire New Pitching Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas baseball coaching staff is once again complete. After a magical run to Omaha, the Hogs lost pitching coach Wes Johnson to the Minnesota Twins. Coach Dave Van Horn announced Tuesday that the role has been filled by Matt Hobbs.

Hobbs spent the last four years as the pitching coach at Wake Forest, where he saw 12 of his pitchers move on to pro ball. Before that, he spent time at Missouri (his alma-mater), San Francisco, and UC-San Diego.

“There’s always a short list of coaches out there that are on teams’ radars and Matt Hobbs is always on that list,” Van Horn said. “He’s very highly respected throughout all levels of baseball around the country. His reputation is that he’s an extremely hard worker, enjoys recruiting and he’s very innovative. Young pitchers want to play for him and learn under him. He’s done a tremendous job wherever he’s been and he’s all about development. Matt’s excited to be here, back in the Midwest and back in the SEC.”

Hobbs will be officially introduced at a press conference Wednesday morning.