× Investigators Say Man Shot By Garland County Deputy After Attempting To Ram Him

GARLAND COUNTY (KATV) — A man driving what investigators believe was a stolen car attempted to ram officers and was shot by a Garland County deputy.

Dillon Ellis, 22, of Hot Springs was shot after using a possible stolen car to hit a patrol unit and drive toward the deputy, according to a report from our CNN affiliate KATV.

The shooting happened after deputies received a call about 12:18 a.m. at the 3900 block of North Highway 7 just north of the Mountain Valley community about a possible stolen vehicle.

Officers arrived at a car wash there and found a white Mitsubishi Galant that matched the stolen vehicle description. Officers attempted to block the car in one of the bays, but the suspect reversed and rammed the deputy’s car behind him, investigators said. The suspect then tried to drive forward, and the deputy in front of the car began to open fire.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital, and investigators said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more at KATV.