Kentucky Man With 40,000 Child Porn Images Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Kentucky man who reportedly had more than 40,000 images of child pornography on his computer was arrested Saturday (Nov. 24) in Fayetteville.

Ranger Sylvan Lacy, 41, had eluded authorities since 2015, when he was indicted in a federal court in Kentucky for downloading and sharing child child pornography, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman with the FBI’s Louisville field office confirmed Lacy’s arrest, but declined to divulge more details about his previous whereabouts or what he was doing in Northwest Arkansas.

The office thanked the Little Rock field office on Twitter.

Wanted on child pornography charges since July 14, 2015, Ranger Lacy has been captured and will return to face justice in Kentucky. Thank you @FBILittleRock (Fayetteville RA)! pic.twitter.com/NTTbmm5Bcy — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) November 26, 2018

Investigators said Lacy engaged in child pornography in 2009 and traded images in 2011.

A judge issued Lacy’s arrest warrant after he failed to appear for his arraignment in July 2015.

Lacy wasn’t believed to be employed and possibly lived off of a family trust, authorities said.

Lacy appeared Tuesday (Nov. 27) in federal court in Fayetteville, where he waived the issues of identification, probable cause and extradition.

Lacy was being held at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set and a hold for federal court.