Micah Button Morphs Into Leader On Defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--Micah button is one of the leaders on the shiloh christian defense. The senior earned himself the nickname "Mongoose" thanks to his style of play.

"Joe Russ [senior Jaret's father] gave it to me in about week four," Button reflected. "I think it's awesome cause you watch videos of Mongooses fighting King Cobras and snakes that could probably eat them if they wanted to, but they're quick and agile and not afraid of anything."

That's a spot on description of the way Button plays.

"The way he's grown up, he's taking coaching. But this entire year he has just really taken his leadership ability to the next level," Jeff Conaway said.

"We've kind of started a culture here and it's my job to preform, to establish this culture and lead," said Button.

"I know he's gonna do his job, I know I'm gonna do mine," fellow defensive back Blake Thomson said. "And when we're in coverage together it's tough to get open."

Early this season, Button's actions off field spoke even louder to Conaway than what the senior has accomplished on field.

"I gained a lot of respect for him week zero [a 54-38 loss to Texarkana], he was out with pneumonia and the way he encouraged his teammates. The way he got the crowd involved, the way he was just a cheerleader."

Button's cornerback coach Moe Henry speaks highly of his pupil too.

"A leader for us and a spark plug for us, brings us energy. A candidate for having a big hit every single week that gets us going."

"He plays with great energy, great enthusiasm," said Conaway. "He loves the game of football, he loves his teammates."

Button's senior year stats [listed in the table below] have been electric. Shiloh Christian is riding a 12 game win streak and hosts Arkadelphia on Friday night with a berth in the state championship game on the line.