× New York Couple Brewing Meth In Their Car Arrested In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police arrested a New York couple brewing methamphetamine inside their car on Sunday (Nov. 25).

Tonya Smith, 33, of Octavia, N.Y., and Daniel Dioguardi, 37, of Le Roy, N.Y., were arrested in connection with manufacturing meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Springdale police were called about 8 p.m. to the Walmart on Pleasant Street for a shoplifting complaint, but while en route noticed the suspected vehicle speeding near Don Tyson Parkway.

The officer stopped the car and used a K-9 to conduct an open-air sniff. The dog alerted on the vehicle and inside the officer found a bubbling mixture of meth inside a two-liter bottle, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police also recovered several syringes with meth residue, scales and a receipt for pseudoephedrine, a decongestant that can be chemically modified to produce meth.

The couple told police they’d been in Arkansas about three weeks. Officers noted they also had receipts from Oklahoma for Sudafed, which includes pseudoephedrine as an active ingredient.

Dioguardi and Smith were being held Tuesday (Nov. 27) at the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bonds.

They have hearings set for Dec. 19 in Washington County Circuit Court.