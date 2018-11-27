Shiloh Preparing For Semifinal Challenge Against Arkadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--Shiloh Christian hasn't won a state championship since 2010. The Saints have had good teams over the past eight years, but none may have the chance that this year's squad does.

"I feel like we're playing our best football at the right time of year, as is Arkadelphia," head coach Jeff Conaway said.

Conaway coached quarterbacks and wide receivers at Arkadelphia in 2003. Now the Saints play host to the Badgers in the 4A semifinals on Friday night.

"They're no stranger to making the trip up to Northwest Arkansas," Conaway added.

In 2015 the Badgers fell in the semifinals to Prairie Grove 61-42. In 2016, Arkadelphia lost 30-24 to Pea Ridge in the first round, before getting revenge last season in the semifinals 51-26. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Badgers road trip the four hours to Northwest Arkansas to face a 4A-1 team in the playoffs.

"They're fast, physical and never give up on a play," senior Logan Kallesen said.

"They have a great quarterback and we know it's gonna be a tough challenge," senior Blake Thomson added.

Arkadelphia began the season 0-5 after graduating all five offensive linemen, but the return of quarterback Cannon Turner has propelled the Badgers to an eight game win streak, averaging over 40 points on offense and allowing just 5.5 on defense.

Shiloh Christian gave up 54 in the season opener to Texarkana but has rattled off 12 straight wins en route to the semifinals.

The winner of Friday night's tilt meets either Robinson or Dumas in the 4A championship game on Saturday December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Little Rock.

