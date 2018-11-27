Trial Date Set For Alma Grocery Store Raided By FDA For Insanitary Conditions

ALMA (KFSM) — A trial date has been set for J & L Grocery on Highway 71 in Alma after the FDA seized thousands of products from the discount grocery store that they say was being held under insanitary conditions.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas said the trial is set for October 7, 2019.

Products ranging from food, beauty products, and medicine were seized from J & L Grocery on November 9, 2018, following a month-long inspection of the store uncovered dead rodents, live raccoons and cats, and animal waste in the company’s seven warehouses where the products were stored.

The complaint was filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FDA on November 7, 2018.

The following products were seized from J & L Grocery according to court records:

24 cases (sixteen, 18.7 oz. boxes per case) more or less, of Raisin Bran Cereal.

181 cases of 6, 8 oz. bottles of Renewal Hand Sanitizer.

13 cases (12 each box) Neutrogena Baby Faces Sunscreen SPF 45 2.5

Case Clairol Professional containing 72 pieces (12-6 packs) 9N/89N Classic Very Light Neutral Blonde.

3 cases, more or less, of Cold Cream Deep Cleansing Make-Up Remover.***Personal Care***cold cream Deep Cleansing***removes make-up***Net wt. 8 oz.***Distributed by: PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS, LLC***Troy, Michigan 48084 U.S.A ***Made in China***PRO: 02/2014***EXP: 02/2017***”

Case 12/8 oz Personal Care Deep Cleansing Cold Cream.

92 boxes (twenty, super 9-12 grams. packer per case) more or less, of tampons biodegradable, and article of medical devices, labeled in part:

Box***Tampons Biodegradable*** Super***228610**20 tampons***ATTENTION:***Choose the absorbency to best suit your needs:***Ingredients:***TAMPONS BIODEGRADABLE***228610***Distributed by Rostam US***Lincoln, RI 02865***”

3 boxes of sterile signature care hydrogen peroxide cleaning and disinfecting solution 12 fl oz., an article of medical devices labeled in part:

***Sterile***Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaning & Disinfecting Lens Care System*** 12 FL OZ***Tamper Evident:***Warning:*** Precautions: ***Store below 25°C (77°F) *** Directions for use: *** Signature care *** Sterile *** RD15159 *** 134720 EXP 5/18 ***”