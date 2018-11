Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds are shifting and becoming southwesterly the next few days. That will help temperatures warm heading towards the weekend.

Our highs will return to the mid to upper 60s by Friday. After a storm system Friday night and Saturday morning, temperatures will knock down back to the 30s/40s for next week.

The cold front will spark lots of rain and possibly even thunderstorms. The best chance of storms will be in a triangle from the River Valley, to Little Rock, to Texarkana, and back.

-Matt