WATCH: Deer Crashes Into Arkansas Courthouse

WYNNE (KFSM) — A deer broke into the Cross County Courthouse on Monday (Nov. 26) afternoon, startling employees and patrons inside before the animal was safely removed.

Surveillance video captured the deer running outside the courthouse before it slammed through a glass pane and slid into the counter.

The deer was cut up and left a trail of blood, but officials managed to corral the animal and release it safely.

County collector Debbie Davis said she had a front-row view when the animal came bursting in.

“I heard a loud boom and looked up and saw glass shattering everywhere. I asked myself, ‘was someone playing a trick on me?’”

Davis said the courthouse, located at 705 E. Union Ave., is right in the middle of Wynne, a town of about 8,000 that's 48 miles west of Memphis.