Website Helps Find Organizations For Giving Back On Giving Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — After Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday. It's a day for people to donate to charitable causes.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised since the first Giving Tuesday in 2012.

Those who would like to participate can visit the Giving Tuesday website to search for their location and find local organizations participating. From there, select the organization and donate.

All of the proceeds go directly to that group.

Giving Tuesday is about more than just money — time is important, too. There's also a list of organizations needing volunteers.

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is one of the groups participating. They spoke with 5NEWS on why this day is important.

"It’s the holiday season," communications director Jackson Braswell said. "It’s a time for giving all around the country. There’s no better time or no better day to give your time your money to help a family in need."

Each organization has a link attached so people can research the organization to make sure it's legitimate and a place to which they feel comfortable donating.