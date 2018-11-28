× A Child’s Gift Parents May Love: Amazon Selling Toy Vacuum That Actually Cleans

(THV11) — Remember those little “vacuum” toys that popped as it ran across the floor, simulating sucking up dust and dirt from the floor? Well, that concept just got a modern — and far more useful — boost.

Amazon is now selling a replica toy vacuum that provides enough suction for actual cleaning, according to our CBS affiliate THV11.

The gift is tailor-made for those toddlers who love to role play their parents as they pretend to help out around the house. Now, they can have fun and actually help.

The Dyson Ball Vacuum replica is listed on Amazon for $29.99 with Amazon Prime and is said to have ‘real suction and sounds.’ The real Dyson vacuum model is more than $250.

The vacuum won’t be picking up the largest crumbs and dirt on the ground, but parents in the review section say it’s strong enough to pick up lint, dirt, small crumbs and hair.

Rest assured, the vacuuming isn’t a one-shot deal. A removable dustbin in the back allows the parent to empty the debris just in time for the next house-cleaning playtime.