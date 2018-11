× Barling Taps Police Captain As New Chief

BARLING (KFSM) — The city council on Tuesday (Nov. 27) approved hiring Jerry Foley as the next police chief of Barling.

Foley previously served as a captain in the department, according to Mike Tanner, city administrator.

The council approved the hire 6-1 in executive session. One member abstained.

Former chief Roger Hayden resigned in October a day after the former mayor, Jerry Barling, died.