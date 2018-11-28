Crews Respond To Fire At Outback Steakhouse In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A fire broke out at the Outback Steakhouse in Springdale Wednesday (Nov. 28) morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Six employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the fire, according to the Springdale Fire Department.

The cause of the flames has not yet been determined, but crews isolated the fire to a burner in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The Outback Steakhouse in Springdale will be closed until a member of the Arkansas Health Department does an inspection of the restaurant.

No one was injured in the fire.