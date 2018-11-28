× Gentry Man Gets 14 Years For Sharing Child Porn

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Gentry man was sentenced Wednesday (Nov. 28) to 14 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release for sharing child pornography.

Cherokee Steward, 24, pleaded guilty in July 2018 in U.S. District Court to two counts of distributing child pornography.

Steward admitted to using Google Hangout to send child pornography to other uses, according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Assistant U.S. attorney Dustin Roberts prosecuted the case.