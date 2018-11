× Matt Hobbs Introduced As New Arkansas Pitching Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Two weeks after Wes Johnson was hired by the Twins as pitching coach, Arkansas officially has its replacement.

Matt Hobbs, former pitching coach at Wake Forest was introduced by Dave Van Horn on Wednesday morning.

You can watch the full interviews with Coach Van Horn and Coach Hobbs below.

