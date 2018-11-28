× Multiple-Vehicle Accident, Car Fire Blocks Highway 59 In Oklahoma South Of Stilwell

STILWELL, Okla. (KFSM) — A multiple-vehicle accident with at least one vehicle on fire, possibly two, blocked Highway 59 in both directions in Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop C, several vehicles were involved in an accident near the Cherry Tree community, about four miles south of Stilwell in Adair County.

Sgt. De’Nandra Holloway of Troop C said at least one vehicle was on fire, and possibly two vehicles. She said Adair County Sheriff’s deputies, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, EMS and the local fire department were all responding to the scene.

Highway 59 was shut down in both directions at 7:46 a.m., Holloway said. The southbound lane was reopened about 8:30 a.m.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.