Rogers Firefighters Rescue Deer From Fence Using Jaws Of Life

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — The Rescue 2 squad of the Rogers Fire Department helped save a life in Little Flock Tuesday night...or in this case, a little wildlife.

Firefighters were called to a home at 3400 Woods Lane in Little Flock on the report of a deer stuck in a fence. Sure enough, firefighters found the deer stuck halfway in a vertical metal fence. The deer was struggling but was unable to get its hind legs and hips through the fence.

Video of the incident posted on the Rogers Fire Department's Facebook page shows firefighters using the Jaws of Life to bend the fence and increase the opening for the deer. A second firefighter can be seen lifting the deer's hindquarters up and through the opening.

The deer stumbles a bit, then regains its footing before running off.

"Who says the Jaws of Life are just for car wrecks?" the Rogers Fire Department said in a Facebook post. "Good work by members of Rescue 2!"