Storms Likely By Friday Night

Southerly winds are increasing and priming the atmosphere for what could be a stormy Friday evening.

QUICK SUMMARY:

-Showers and storms likely Friday evening between 6PM and midnight.

-Some could be severe.

-There is a low tornado risk.

A southwest wind is setting up over the Ozarks and is bringing more warmth and humidity to Arkansas. As a cold front and low pressure system develop, the boundary will help spark storms over Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma Friday night.

A "Slight" risk (Level 2 out of 5) has been issued for all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley for Friday evening. This means there is a decent potential for a couple severe storms.

With southerly winds ahead of the front, there will be showers possible for much of the afternoon. The severe risks will come later in the evening, mainly after sunset and just before midnight.

There will be a chance for showers and rumbles of thunder for much of the afternoon and evening, however the severe line would come in at the following times: **likely to be adjusted with new data**

The tornado risk is low, but not non-zero. Small spin ups could be possible as a messy line of storms pushes through.

Everyone at least has a chance for a few rumbles of thunder and showers and storms push through the Natural and Sooner states.

-Matt