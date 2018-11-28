× Transport Through Fayetteville Expected To Disrupt Traffic Thursday Morning

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A big rig hauling part from what used to be the SEFOR reactor is expected to disrupt traffic through Fayetteville on Thursday (Nov. 29).

The transport is expected to take place at 8:30 a.m., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The transport will be hauling a container that was once part of a test reactor at the SEFOR site in the 1970s. No actual reactor parts are included, deputies said.

The big rig will be carrying its oversized load from the SEFOR location on Highway 265 South to Highway 170, then north onto Interstate 49. The big rig carrying the container is about 18 feet wide and 115 feet long.

The sheriff’s office will be assisting the rig on its route until it reaches Interstate 49, they said.

SEFOR, or the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor, was located near Strickler in Washington County and operated from 1969-1972. It was then acquired by the University of Arkansas, which was never able to reuse the site and began dismantling it in 2016 with the help of federal funding. The dismantling is expected to be complete in 2019.