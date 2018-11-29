Adventure Arkansas: Lollis Christmas Tree Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer. With Christmas only a few weeks away, families have begun the search for the perfect tree. We got into the Christmas spirit by visiting the Lollis Christmas Tree Farm on you guessed it, Christmas Tree Lane. This family-owned farm has spread joy within the community for over 30 years.

“This is a tradition in my family. We did this when I was a little kid. We’d come the day after Thanksgiving every year and get a Christmas tree for the house and come home and decorate it. We’d get cocoa or coffee or whatever, and we just had the best time with it," said Tessa Clemmons, a mother who spent the day with her family at the farm.

From 12 foot trees to the tiny charlie brown size, there are over 12000 trees in the field to choose from.

“And so this year my husband and I decided that we’re going to start that family tradition within our own family unit, and come out and let the boys pick out their own Christmas tree and kind of get our Christmas celebration started at our house," stated Tessa Clemmons.

We followed the Clemmons family as they walked through rows and rows of Christmas trees.

Ace Clemmons searched for his perfect Christmas tree, “I’m looking for the right size...That’s too big...it still needs a little bit more…"

After some hard searching, he finally found the perfect one. Ace stated, “Right there, right here. That’s what you want? Yeah.”

We marked the over seven foot tree to be cut down. We then waited until the tree cart drove on by. They sawed down the tree to the right height and took it upfront so the Clemmons could take it home. The tree was shaken and packaged. Finally, it was attached to the top of their car ready to be spruced up for Christmas.

Before the family even left the farm, Ace knew exactly how he was going to decorate his new tree.

“I want to put on red, blue, and green lights on the tree. And some nice ornaments from our Christmas tree," exclaimed Ace.

The Lollis family begins caring for the year’s trees on the farm months before December. That’s so your family can take part in the holiday tradition the following Christmas.

Lollis Christmas Tree Farm is open through December 22nd. With Adventure Arkansas, and finding Christmas spirit where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Sabrina Bates.