× Expect Severe Weather Friday Night

Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Friday evening with a strong cold front moving across the area.

On Friday, you’ll notice more clouds as a warm front moves across our area to the north. This puts most of us in the “warm sector” and the area that is more favorable for severe weather Friday night.

Severe storms will develop as a strong low pressure system arrives from across Oklahoma. Large hail will be likely along and north of the warm front while storms developing south of the warm front will pose a risk of rotation with a few tornadoes likely.

On a scale of 1-5, this is a 3. Friday will be a Weather Alert Day for our station.

The severe weather will come to an end as the system shifts east during the overnight with most storms over locally by 2am.

-Garrett