Fort Smith PD Host ‘Coffee With The Chief’ Event

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Residents in Fort Smith had a chance to speak with their Police Chief Nathaniel Clark over a cup of coffee Thursday (Nov. 29).

The event was held at the Starbucks on Phoenix Ave Thursday morning. Those that showed up asked Clark, his staff, and other officers questions about the department.

"We are doing 'Coffee with the Chief,' an outreach initiative, where we are coming out and meeting with the community, to address their concerns, to build those strong and lasting relationships with the community. You know, as police chief we have to do more than sit behind a desk, we need to come out and meet with the community and find out if we are doing a good job, what we can do better to enhance our service delivery. It's all about the community, it's not about us, it's about delivering a level of services that this community deserves," Fort Smith Police Chief Nathaniel Clark told 5NEWS.

The next 'Coffee with the Chief' event will be held in February 2019.