Highfill Police Department Searching For Endangered Runaway Teen

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — The Highfill Police Department is asking for help locating a runaway teen considered endangered.

Hailey Marie Hice, 17, ran away from the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter in Highfill on Saturday, November 24.

Hailey and another unnamed 16-year-old female ran from the shelter and got into a 1990’s maroon Toyota Avalon passenger car, according to Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb. The second female has returned to the shelter since the incident, but Hailey has not.

Hailey was last seen wearing a black sweater and flannel pajama pants. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Vaughn Road in Highfill.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haily Hice is asked to contact the Highfill Police Department at 479-271-1005.